207 NEW COVID CASES IN ST.LUCIA WITH YET ANOTHER DEATH

Press Release:– Today Friday February 26, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of 207 new cases of COVID-19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory.

These results are from a batch of 804 samples taken during the period February 8 to February 22, 2021.

These samples were processed on February 24, 2021.

The Ezra Long Laboratory has finalized the processes to increase the testing capacity and will be completely clearing the backlog over the next 2 days, hence the big testing

sample numbers processed.

All of these individuals were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were

assessed and tested for COVID-19.

In-keeping with the national COVID-19 testing protocol, healthcare practitioners placed each of these individuals in home quarantine while awaiting the return of their test results.

Arrangements have since been made for the placement of these individuals into isolation.

The contact tracing for these new cases is underway.

The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 3356.

The Ministry of Health also received confirmation of the recovery of 33 individuals bringing the total number of active cases in country to date to 404.

Presently, two of the active cases are requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

Today the Ministry of Health also reports one COVID-19 related death bringing the total number of deaths in country to date to 35.

Death #35 is an 80 year old male from the Castries district with an underlying medical condition who passed away while in care.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual.

As explained earlier, over the next couple of days, the Ezra Long Laboratory will be clearing the remaining backlog of COVID-19 tests.

As such, a large number of samples will be processed and results released.

It is expected that the Ezra Long Laboratory will resume its normal testing of COVID-19 with the 24 hour turnaround time on Monday March 1, 2021.

Let us continue practicing the infection prevention and control measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19:

– Wash your hands during the day using soap and flowing water

– Wear a mask in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, chin and nose

– Maintain a physical distance from others

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled

objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

– If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new

information becomes available.