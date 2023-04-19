2023 Diplomatic Week, April 23-28th, to be hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During this exciting 2023 Diplomatic Week, over 42 Countries will be represented, our own Ambassadors will be returning home, as well as Honorary Consuls who represent St. Kitts-Nevis in other Countries. Resident Ambassadors and Resident Consuls will also be in attendance.

The Theme for Diplomatic Week: Driving Change:Advancing a Vision for a sustainable island state.

On Sunday 23rd, Church Service at the Antioch Baptist Church,

Monday 24th, Ambassadors will engage and interact with Students from CFBC, Nevis Sixth Form and Gingerland Secondary School.

Tuesday 25th, The Grand Opening Ceremony,

Wednesday 26th, A Tour of Nevis,

Thursday 27th, Diplomatic Boulevard, in which the general public can engage and interact with the Ambassadors.

Friday 28th, Staff Retreat, “How to develop a Foreign Policy” There will be a Manual on how to implement the Foreign Policy and to fulfill the mandate.

We are excited and we want the general public to become engaged as much as possible with the activities planned and we are also hoping that the general public will become enlightened on the workings and importance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.