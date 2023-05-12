San Juan, Puerto Rico – The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), the world’s leading association of travel professionals, has named Dr. Terika L. Haynes, CEO and Founder of Dynamite Travel, “Travel Advisor of the Year”!

Dr. Haynes received her award at the ASTA Global Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico attended by nearly 1000 travel advisors, suppliers, and industry professionals.

The 2023 ASTA Travel Advisor of the Year award winner is the first African American selected as the top travel advisor in the world.

Dynamite Travel is an award-winning, five-star rated, luxury travel and media consultancy that has been providing travel planning excellence to clients for 15 years.

Dynamite Travel (www.sodynamite.com) is a nationally certified minority small business that has appeared in notable media outlets including but not limited to The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Trip Advisor, Travel + Leisure, The Gantt Report, CNN, Travel Noire, The Washington Post, Buzz Feed, and more.

“Dynamite Travel provides luxury travel planning services for: business travel, corporate events, group travel, destination weddings, honeymoons, couple vacations, and individual travel,” said Dr. Haynes. “We provide customized “white-gloved” personalized services that give clients the opportunity to create their luxury vacation to their own desires and needs.”

Recognized for their exceptional customer service that has become known as “the Dynamite difference”, Dynamite Travel also offers luxury travel content creation and high-quality products through their eCommerce stores.

“Being selected as the ASTA Travel Advisor of the Year Award is truly an honor,” Dr. Haynes said. “I look forward to growing the Dynamite Travel client base whose heartfelt comments about Dynamite Travel were so important in making my award possible.”

Dynamite Travel coordinates worldwide luxury travel experiences from Dynamite Travel headquarters in Melbourne, Florida, USA.

The planet is the Dynamite Travel marketplace!