2022 ST.KITTS-NEVIS PRIME MINISTER’S INDEPENDENCE 39 GUEST LECTURER IS ST.KITTS NATIONAL, PROFESSOR VALDON TAU BATTICE, EDUCATOR, ETHNOGRAPHER AND PORTRAITIST

Tau Battice is an Educator, Portraitist, and Ethnographer who was born in Basseterre, St. Kitts-Nevis, and is based in New York City has been selected as the 2022 St.Kitts-Nevis Independence Prime Ministers’ Guest Lecturer .

The Prime Ministers Independence Lecture Series is an annual highlight for the Independence celebrations and features prominent speakers from various spheres of influence from the Caribbean and abroad. The theme for this year’s Independence celebration is ““Refocus, Re-create, Redesign: Independence 39”.”

Battice is a lifelong lover of the photograph and its power to preserve the moment, proclaim nuance, and propel humanity to positive action. He is a lecturer at Guttman Community College, where he teaches English, among other subjects and lives in Harlem.

“I currently teach a range of English composition and writing courses. Over the years, I’ve taught eight courses at Guttman, ranging from Composition to the Arts in New York City to speech and communication,” states Professor Battice

Specializing in portraiture, with a primary interest in creating visual ethnographies of the underrepresented African diaspora, Tau engages long-term personal projects from The Bronx to Brazil and is currently working on his first monograph about Jamestown, New York.

Raised in Newtown, St.Kitts , Professor Battice was the recipient of a fellowship award from En Foco, Inc., a non-profit arts organization that supports contemporary U.S.-based photographers of African, Asian, Latino, Native American, and Pacific Islander heritage.

The 2022 Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series will be held on Wednesday 14th @ 7:30pm, Marriott Ballroom.