2022 Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholars Awarded

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 12, 2022 – Nahamani Carey and Trevor Nisbette of Tabernacle village are the proud recipients of the 2022 Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship. Both students were awarded with a Certificate and $500.00 EC dollars, to assist them with purchasing uniforms and school supplies, in preparation for their transition to secondary school. The scholarships were presented to both students at their graduation ceremony from the Edgar T. Morris Primary School on Thursday July 7, 2022 by Principal Mr. Dale Phipps, on behalf of past student Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, who is currently based in Washington, D.C., U.S.A, serving as a diplomat for St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship was launched on June 30, 2014 and is annually awarded to one male and one female of the graduating class of the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle village, who exhibits sound academic performance, leadership qualities and financial need. The scholarship which is in its ninth year has been awarded to a total of 21 students to date. In 2018, in commemoration of the fifth year of the scholarship, the entire graduating class of five students were all awarded the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship.

According to Mrs. Boddie-Thompson, “I remain committed to providing the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship annually to empower and inspire the students of Tabernacle village, to continue striving for academic excellence. Therefore, although I am abroad, it gave me great delight to still facilitate the award of these scholarships this year.” She further remarked, “I anxiously looked forward to the commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the Scholarship next year, as I have something quite exciting planned for that occasion.”