2021 Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholars Awarded

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 05, 2021- Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson once again brought joy to two families of her hometown of Tabernacle, when on August 5, 2021 she awarded Hezekiel Richardson and Jorencia Burke of the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, as the 2021 recipients of the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship, at a brief ceremony at the school. The Scholarship, which is now in its eighth year, is solely funded by Mrs. Boddie-Thompson and grants awardees who are transitioning to high school, the opportunity to spend a day shopping with her, to purchase school uniforms and supplies. The addition of these two new awardees brings the number of beneficiaries to date to nineteen students.

Mrs. Boddie-Thompson, a past student of the school, says she is most delighted to continue offering the scholarship, stating, “I deem it an honour and privilege to continue giving back in this way, as I aim to equip our future leaders with the necessary supplies to ensure that they make a seamless transition to secondary school, so that they can commence that stage of their academic journey with minimal difficulty. I can still remember the immense joy and relief that was felt by my grandmother and I some 25 years ago, when I graduated from this school and was granted a scholarship from Cable and Wireless. I am absolutely delighted that the Lord has brought me this far, and has allowed me the opportunity to continue passing on this joy, to other

promising young boys and girls from Tabernacle.”

Hezekiel who loves Mathematics and Science and aspires to become a doctor expressed gratitude stating, “I want to thank Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, for this boost to go to Secondary School,

I really appreciate it”. Jorencia who enjoys helping her friends solve problems and aspires to become a lawyer and judge also expressed appreciation to Mrs. Boddie-Thompson, noting, “ I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for this assistance”.

The Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship was launched on June 30, 2014 and is annually awarded to one male and one female of the graduating class of the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle village, who exhibit sound academic performance, leadership qualities and financial need. In 2018, in commemoration of the fifth year of the scholarship, the entire graduating class of five students were all awarded the Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship.