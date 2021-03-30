20 Young Female Movers and Shakers of St.Kitts-Nevis

20 Young Female Movers and Shakers of SKN





We could not let International Women’s Month end without celebrating some of our women right here in St. Kitts and Nevis. We came up with a list of young women who are seen as movers and shakers in SKN. What is also fascinating is that many women on the list are being publicly recognized for the first time. Our Federation is filled with a plethora of talented young, creative and innovative women movers and shakers , who often go unnoticed.

Our writer, “Iconsolable” came up with this list of Top 20 Young Female Movers and Shakers of SKN.

Check them out below:

Lesrie Nisbett of Elle Coutur



Lesrie Nisbett of Elle Couture– Perhaps it was inspiration from seeing her mother’s creations that led to Lesrie Nisbett, not only picking up a needle and thread but creating a much needed niche for Kittitian and Nevisian fashionistas with her Elle Couture Designs. She has become one of the go to persons for fabulous and unique designs and boasts of meeting fashion desires for any occasion. From pageant gowns to chic red carpet couture and in-between trendy looks, Lesrie and Elle Couture is here to help you slay!

Nerisa Wattley

Chadene Connor

The Benjamin Sisters– There is no denying that the children of Faith Benjamin are quite talented and we are not only speaking of her ‘infamous’ son. But her daughters, in particular Chadene Connor and Nerisa Wattley. One may say that Chadene learnt most of what she knows from her mother, who has been teaching clothing and textiles in high schools for years. Chadene is a talented designer and seamstress. She is quiet but her talent is loud as she creatively sews and designs an array of styles for men, women and children. Solidifying their brand, Empire Wear as one of the top fashion houses in the Federation. Her older sister Nerisa, the bubbly and trendy sister, is the accessories queen. She’s chic, fashionable and innovative and the owner of Cutezy Accessories! If you are a part of her social media network then you’ll be privy to her Posh Parties on Instagram and now her recent Girl Boss Movement where her along with other “Girl Bosses” discuss their experiences as business owners. Keep tabs on these sisters they are quite a force!

Kenesia Jack– It was around December 2016 when we got whim of Ms. Jack’s bold announcement. She was quitting her regular 9-5 job and going full force into her makeup business at that time. It was such a bold move that I am sure was met with many criticism. Criticism that would have discouraged many, but thankfully Ms. Jack is resilient. And so history was made, she launched the first-ever 24-hour Operating Makeup Studio named MuslimMua. MuslimMua offers a wide range of glamorous, theatrical and special effects makeup. She has also hosted several workshops in makeup applications on varied levels, been a part of special projects and given back to society. Not to mention she is committed to teaching other aspiring makeup artists as her skills and knowledge has grown over the years. Nothing ever is smooth sailing so I’m sure Ms. Jack has met her share of challenges however, we applaud you for being resilient and bold!

Chevannie Liburd

Chevannie Liburd – Almost everywhere we go we are seeing so many beautiful women showing off their slayed hairstyles that were done by non-other than Crowned Unit by Chey. As quiet as it’s kept, there might be a growing natural hair movement but wigs and weaves are still a sought after hairstyle for many Kittitian and Nevisian women! Despite its expense, Chey has been kept quite busy over the years slaying cute wig installation styles. Her work has developed such a reputation that whenever one sees a hairstyle that looks like it was slayed to the gods, people automatically assume it was done by Chey.



Shannoy O’loughlin– Shannoy has taken decorating and décor to the next level. Her business Oomph Events is like the

Shannoy O’loughli

holy grail of decorating. We never get weary of seeing her work as she continues to blow our minds with creativity and utilizing top class craftsmanship to complete the looks. The “oomph” that is placed into each event is always

noticeable. They offer planning, design and management focus for all their events which ranges from themed parties to baby showers or simply props or backdrops for photo-shoots. Rest assure their goal is to always deliver exceptional services with unbelievable aesthetics for your celebrations. Shannoy must have a hard working and dedicated team supporting her because their work is never a miss but always scores high in many persons’ books.

Clariam

Hair by Queen Cladii– Clariam or Cladii has had unbearable and unimaginable pain but yet here she is striving and building herself and brand with nothing but hard work, talent and dedication. We have definitely seen her amazing growth and transformation. Where she creates all types of styles from natural hair braiding, braiding with extensions to weave/wig installation. We recently saw her sharing the spotlight with another hairstylist who is also growing and making her mark and we could not be more impressed! Continue to shine the light on others Queen!

Sasha The Artist– If creative and artistic was a person it would be Sasha The Artist! Not only has she risen against the odds but she has certainly found new and creative ways to get her art to the general public following challenging economic times. She is one of the first person’s we saw that made “Painting and Sipping” into an affair in St. Kitts, then curated it in such a way that it catered to various celebrations including couples, best friends, a family gathering, a baby shower, birthdays and even a corporate brunch where you can paint a portrait by number. She has also represented the Federation on many occasions including traveling for Carifesta to showcase her Art.

Veronica Julius

Veronica Julius– What appeared to have started out as a hobby has certainly grown and become a booming business! Sassy V Collectibles provides the most beautiful, locally crafted bags and purses for any woman to rock. Like many of the other mentioned women, this young lady has been steady growing her brand, getting her name out there, attending pop-up shops and various trainings, anything that would aid in growing her brand. Thus resulting in improved quality with unique styles and the right business mindset. She has also started producing Empowerment Tee’s that are cute, colourful and fashionable with positive messages. She is also coming out of her shell and becoming more vocal as she goes live on Social Media every Tuesday evening with Style Tuesday. We also see her on many occasions uplifting other Queens!

Latoya and Crystal Connor of Latoya’s Fashion– Sister, sister! The sisters of Latoya’s Fashion have been doing

Latoya and Crystal Connor of Latoya’s Fashion

phenomenal things right under our noses! Have you ever stopped to think about the fact that this business is owned and managed by two youthful sisters that continues to grow despite challenging times? Latoya and Crystal, daughters of a well-known entrepreneur continues to successfully manage and operate a shoe and accessory store that is well-known for keeping women looking their best. They also have an outlet in Nevis and also does regional and possibly international shipping. The saying goes, “Give a girl the right shoes and she can conquer the world” and women of SKN have been conquering the world and beyond in shoes bought from Latoya’s shoes. Have a hot date or party? Check Latoya’s! Need school or work shoes? Check Latoya’s! They will even do their best to accommodate you by opening after hours. They also donate to several charities whenever they see an opportunity to do so. Thanks Queens!





Lavern “Labo” Francis

Lavern “Labo” Francis – Sis can bend it like Beckham! Female Footballer Lavern Francis is no doubt one of the topfemale footballers in the federation. At the Elvis Star Browne Women’s League Finals for 2020, she was awarded Player of the Match along with capturing the championship for her team, Rams Village Superstars. However, more major improvements is needed for the female league and a new campaign to give more attention to these talented women must be considered!

Patrice Renee Harris



Patrice Renee Harris – Patrice Renee Harris is a Communications Specialist and is currently the Communications Manager at SKELEC. She is currently the President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Youth Parliament Association, owner of iLead, a communication and entertainment based business and manages soca sensation Rucas HD. During the critical time of when we were out of electricity island-wide, Patrice was praised for her precise and professional updates that brought a comfort to many. She seems to bring an air of professionalism and innovation overall to the company and also does hosting and moderating of events where her service is considered top notch.

Cashmine Hope

Cashmine Hope– Cashmine is describe as an astute and multifaceted Marketing and Business Development professional. She has over 10 years’ experience in this field and is currently the Business Sales Manager at The Cable. Just recently it was announced that she would be joining the Talent+ family where her skills in the following areas brand development and management, marketing and business planning, financial and sales projection, business account management and events planning expertise are a definite asset. Cashmine is also a wife and mother.

Camara Celene Le

Camara Celene Lee– Camara Lee is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TALENT+ and is described as a passionate and detailed competent Human Resource Professional. Before starting TALENT+ in June 2020, Camara worked with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority as the Human Resource and Operations Manager, for four years. She holds a Master of Science Degree in International Management and a Bachelor of Science Degree, with honors, in Management with Psychology. Camara shows tremendous strength as she was diagnosed with early stages of breast cancer at the delicate age of 30 in 2018 and has since used her experience to advocate for early detection and keeping a positive and healthy attitude. In 2016, Camara founded an NGO in Nevis, Each One Reach One, which provides mentorship for ladies between the ages of 18 and 35. If it isn’t obvious enough that Camara is about women empowerment, her team at Talent+ is solely made up of women!

Jade Johnso

Jade Johnson – Being resilient and innovative in a growing market is key for survival. Jade is described as an Entrepreneur, Social Media Specialist, Promoter, Event Planner and Community Activist. She has been involved in planning major events in the Federation including Cooler Fete, Blu Wave, St. Kitts Music Festival, Solid Mas Camp, Guest List and her very own event, “Slippery”. When the Covid-19 Pandemic occurred, many were immediately left without a job, including Jade. In a wink of an eye, we then got whim of a new morning talk show on Winn FM, with a fresh, young crew, juicy topics and Jade as the Producer of the show. “Island Tea” on Winn FM discusses the news with a twist and has guests ranging from the Nevis Premiere to young upcoming artists on it.

Denaula Laplace

Denaula Laplace– Denaula LaPlace is the recently appointed Second Secretary at the St.Kitts-Nevis High Commission in Ottawa, Canada. Denaula has served as a Service Officer assigned to the Multilateral Division, with responsibility for regional affairs encompassing organizations such as CARICOM, the OECS, ACS as well as the Sustainable Development Goals. She is also a CARICOM Youth Ambassador and the Vice-President of the IMPACT Organization. IMPACT is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that aims to educate and inform youth throughout the Federation on the existence and importance of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Shacarma “Shadan” Warner

Shacarma “Shadan” Warner – A photographer, videographer and producer, Shadan Warner is definitely one of the females in a male dominated industry that is making waves. She has become such a household name in St. Kitts and Nevis that many seek out her photography and videography skills when they are celebrating special occasions. She recently dabbed into writing and is set to produce her first featured film, “2 Fast” featuring a local cast. She also manages new singing sensation, “Erica Edwards”. As far as we see, Shadan Warner stays booked and busy!

Kimone Moving

Kimone Moving – She has a beautiful voice and has lent her vocal ability to several songs and musical projects in the Federation, however, Kimone Moving is a financial professional with a wealth of knowledge. She is currently the Director of the Nevis Investment Promotion Agency (NIPA) which is a government agency that serves as a first point of contact for investors. In August 2020, she was among top female experts who were featured at the Inspiring Ladies of the Caribbean Virtual Summit. There she gave tips on mastering wealth through financial management.

Keeanna Ible

Keeanna Ible– Co-owner of Iriedescent Designs, Keeanna Ible who is currently pursuing studies at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, launched her daring, sexy, sultry, “Ible Store” late 2020. The Ible Store comprises of a woman’s favorite item, Lingerie and Keeanna is the first Kittitian Designer to bring out a lingerie line as a business. So far her designs have been a hit. At the age of 18, she was already designing Red carpet worthy designs for The Academy along with her Iridescent partner Shavaniece, when they designed a gown for Emmy-award winning hairstylist, Petrula Skeete.

Cindy Liburd

Cindy Liburd – Cindy Liburd has mastered turning her love for fashion, modeling and pageantry into a business when she launched Fashion Capital in 2010 in Nevis. She is a former model and pageant contestant who help keeps the women of the federation up to date with the trendiest items. In 2015, the proud moment came when she opened the doors to a physical store in Charlestown that offers fashion jewelry, bags and now offers clothing.

Paurah Jenkins

Paurah Jenkins – Paurah is a singer, songwriter, producer and musician from the Caribbean island of St Kitts who is making waves in the United States. She possesses this unorthodox, charismatic and free energy that is refreshing and reeks individuality. Her new single “Escape” promises to be a hit as her production group ‘Sound Doctrine’ were instrumental in helping her master her own sound. She even took a one-year sabbatical from the world to focus on her craft. Recently she launched “Tame the Storm” a skin and hair line she co-owns with her partner Lavida.