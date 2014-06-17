20 Things Every Caribbean Woman Should Know About Her Punani
- While men do pee out of the penis, women do not pee out of the punani. Know your anatomy. There are three holes and countless other sexy structures. Find your way around on the Pretty Pink Punani Tour. Get a hand mirror and go to town.
- The punani or the more correct Vagina, doesn’t connect to your lung. If you lose something in there, don’t worry. Reach in all the way and pull it out. Do not- I repeat- do not, go hunting for whatever you’ve lost with a pair of plyers. If you think you put something in there and you can’t find it, chances are good that it’s simply not there. Think of your vagina as being like a sock. If you lose a banana in a sock…it stays in the sock.
- Yes, it’s true- your vagina can fall out. Not to belabor the sock metaphor, but it can turn inside out just like a worn out sweat sock and hang between your legs as you get older. But don’t fret- this condition- called pelvic prolapse- can be fixed.
- There’s no such thing as being revirginized. Once you lose it, it’s gone. Just so you know.
- You can catch sexually transmitted diseases even if you use a condom. Sorry to break it to you, but skin of the vulva can still touch infectious skin of the scrotum- and BAM! Warts. Herpes. Molluscum contagiosum. So pick your partners carefully.
- The vagina is like a bicep. Use it or lose it. If you don’t have a partner, pick up a battery-operated boyfriend to help keep things healthy as you age. But don’t worry- it’s usually not an issue until after menopause, when fragile vaginal tissue can scar and shrink. If properly tended, your vagina will be able to pleasure you until the day you leave this life.
- Every vulva is different and special. Some lips hang down. Some are tucked up neatly inside. All are beautiful. Don’t even think about labiaplasty or “vaginal rejuvenation surgery.” You’re perfect just the way you are.
- Most women don’t have orgasms from intercourse alone. The clitoris is where the action is. Most women who do orgasm during sex have figured out how to hit the sweet spot, either from positioning or from direct stimulation of the clitoris with fingers. Use of sexual equipment and sex toys can help women reach a satisfying orgasm, which is why at loveballs they produce a range of helpful sex toys that can make your sexual experience even better. Vibrators are also an extremely popular toy used by women to achieve a heavenly orgasm; women who enjoy exploring their bodies to see what gets them going in the bedroom often look towards the internet to find the best selection of vibrators for stimulation.
- If you’re hunting for your G Spot, be patient. Stimulating this area usually requires more time and deeper stimulation than most people think. Try using a finger in a “come hither” motion to stimulate the front wall of the vagina, where the G spot lives. If you can’t find it, don’t worry. You’re not alone. Many can’t- and it’s definitely not critical to having a fulfilling romp in the hay. If you’re not quite at the stage of being ready for intimacy with a partner, VR Porn Movies is as close to an approximation as you’re going to get without doing the real thing.
- Pleasurable sex is your birthright, and painful sex is NOT normal. 20 million women suffer from painful sex and most never seek help. (If you’re one of these women, get help here.) Sex should only be for pleasure. Luckily, the Slixa New Orleans escorts can’t get enough of it.
- The vagina doesn’t need to be douched. As Eve Ensler says, “”My vagina doesn’t need to be cleaned up. It smells good already. Don’t try to decorate. Don’t believe him when he tells you it smells like rose petals when it’s supposed to smell like pussy. That’s what they’re doing – trying to clean it up, make it smell like bathroom spray or a garden. All those douche sprays – floral, berry, rain. I don’t want my pussy to smell like rain. All cleaned up like washing a fish after you cook it. I want to taste the fish. That’s why I ordered it.” Amen, sister.
- The only cancer a Pap smear screens for is cervical cancer. It doesn’t check your ovaries, your uterus, or your colon.
- How much vaginal discharge you make varies widely. Some normal, healthy women spew loads of discharge and need to wear panty liners every day. Others are bone dry. As long as you are not at risk of STD’s and you have no itching, burning, or odor, you’re probably just fine. If in doubt, see your gynecologist.
- Menstrual blood is supposed to clot, so don’t freak out. Usually, what you think are clots are just pieces of uterine lining. As long as you’re not losing too much blood, small clots during your period need not concern you. Clots are just nature’s way of keeping you from bleeding too much. Blood is supposed to clot. It’s when the clots are large or you start to hemorrhage that we start to worry.
- Lots of vaginas need help lubing up during sex, especially as you get older. Don’t be afraid to slick on some lubricant like K-Y Jelly or Astroglide (coconut oil is a great natural lubricant, but don’t blame me if you find yourself hankering for a post-coital macaroon).
- Vaginal farts (some call them “queefs” or “varts”) happen to almost all women at one time or another, especially during sex or other forms of exercise. Don’t be embarrassed. You’re perfectly normal.
- Vaginas stretch out when you have babies vaginally. It’s natural but it can leave you feeling a bit loosey goosey. Kegel exercises (contracting the muscles of the vagina) really do help. To do them, practice stopping the stream of urine when you pee. There- that’s the muscle! Now contract and relax it 10 X for three or more sets several times per day.
- Some women do ejaculate during orgasm, but you’re normal if you don’t. The controversial “female ejaculation” most likely represents 2 different phenomena. If it’s a small amount of milky fluid, it likely comes from the paraurethral glands inside the urethra. If it’s a cup, it’s probably pee. Many times, it may be a little bit of both. But don’t stress out about peeing on yourself. Put a towel under you and surrender to the experience.
- Sex shouldn’t hurt, but it does for many women. If you’re one of those women, see your doctor. So many women are too embarrassed to say anything, so they suffer in silence. There are things we can do to help.
- Safe sex (or even just orgasm alone) is good for you. Benefits include lowering your risk of heart disease and stroke,[i] reducing your risk of breast cancer,[ii] blostering your immune system,[iii] helping you sleep,[iv] making you appear more youthful,[v] improving your fitness,[vi] Regulating menstrual cycles, [vii][viii] relieving menstrual cramps,[ix] relieving chronic pain,[x][xi][xii] reducing the risk of depression,[xiii]lowering stress levels,[xiv][xv] and improving self esteem.[xvi] So go at it, girlfriends!
111 Comments on 20 Things Every Caribbean Woman Should Know About Her Punani
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Great
I like this article
why do some woman get wet faster than otherders
Women body chemistry differs accordingly, a well hydrated body will help with with self lubrication depending on age and body condition
Sexual simulation from lover, attraction to partner, openness with mate, anticipation and desire for companion, passion towards individual. (just a few variables)
Because some have morw vaginal fluids than others. Also it depends on your attraction to the other person.
Thanks for your information…… I have a question where can I talk to someone?
This is very edifying. Oh my
Well stated, to the point and funny. Pun anti is fun!
…and your punany is yours to be enjoyed with who you want and when you want within the law. dont let anybody force you or feel obligated for favors… punany run tings, tings dont run it!!!
That’s right, Pum pum sweetness is their weakness :-*
This what many need to hear. Thanks!
Is it natural to want fucking every chance u get
Most definitely natural
Seriously, shame on you for making virginity something of any importance. Virginity is an archaic notion that women should abstain from sex just so no man will think her impure. It’s a misogynist concept which negates all homosexual relations as invalid and quite frankly telling girls it’s something they should value and treasure so they can one day do honor to their future husband is extremely damaging and idiotic.
“An old sweaty sock” that’s offensive. This was a good article until you started comparing female anatomy to dirty laundry.
Ȋ̝̊ŧ is funny .A̶̲̥̅̊₪D̶̲̥̅̊ eduCational I enjoy reading
Sometimes it pain when I’m having sex with my bf. And say we go for a second round it very hard to go in and a little dry
he should try foreplaying with you if that happens cause it is sex the area suppose to be wet to create easier access,dryness can hurt you and your partner damaging your vagina and bruising the penis.
foreplay….its very useful….my gf hade same problame when we had sex earlier.but its not a promlem nw.before u go for the second round just holt ur bf s panis gently keep shaking it 10 to 15 mins….nd tell ur boyfriend to put his finger inside ur vagina nd do the action for the same way until you feel that boh of you are wet eogh….and enjoy ur second round …..
Very interesting read.
Thank you.
This was completely educative. There were some things there that I didn’t know and was glad to know and some things that i pretty much had figured out and you’ve further verified. All in all, I that all women should know this stuff.
What is the fluids that comes from squirting?? Is it pee?
no its not pee… even if u empty your bladder before sex you will squirt cups of fluid that do not stain or smell…. thats if your lucky enough to b able to squirt
Squirting and peeing is different…your pee comes through the ureter and when you squirt…it’s a different hole…not every woman can do that! It’s just natural body fluids…more like water.
Good to knw!!!
I read and it was to no about your body
Is it normal for a punani to bleed during sex, when you havent had sex for a while?
yes its normal
cant be normal to bleed after sex, such person must consult with their gynaecologist
Intersting, some of the info I knew and some I didnt
good stuff
Very informative indeed
interesting facts
Very educational
I asked my doctor about the pain I feel when having sex, and she was useless. She checked for about 1 minute and saw nothing physically wrong with me, so she told me she didn’t know why I was having pain. I’ve been told it could be psychological, but I can’t recall any traumatic sexual experiences from my childhood or my past that would explain this phenomenon. It would be nice if someone could give me some kind of explanation for it.
My daughter who is 35 years had that problem, finally after years she found out that her uterus was infected. they wanted to take out her uterus, but she said no, that she didn’t want any man banging around in an empty vessel. I don’t know how that feels. I go to an Indian obgyn. They are more sympathetic I go to the Indian male for Internal medicine, I find them upfront and honest,
it means you are not relaxed, and neither are you lubricated, perhaps your lover needs to give more attention, foreplay is very important, especially in your case, where you seem to be tensing-up through anxious apprehension for one reason or another, this can spasm the vaginal “muscles”, making penetration more forceful than it should be, and paining you in the process.
Hi great advice for women as a man I learn from this as one day I may love again thanks….
Am dry as chip during sexual intercourse what is the problem
You maybe are just not that into him
Omg I didn’t kw a lot n u guys really help wt all ur information. I didn’t kw ur vagina fart I never experience it. Thnks guys
Sometimes it farts multiple times in one session.I tell men that thats Leutralizingsing fluid and its rewetting my vagina, and sometimes there are air bubbles that pop.Its because of you babe, the movements.
Exclusive to Caribbean, nah, to any females… But love the way you written it, makes a lot of sense.
very interesting info, I am one of those highly nature filled women and having this education explains so much of my concerns and questions I had in mind to me. I would love to learn more.
Also I get wet fast and its drippy, I find I tend to know how to please myself better than the opposite sex but I still care for the caressing, kissing etc. I honestly still don’t think I have experienced real Sexuality, in order for me to release with penetration I have to assume a position to make it happen, I have to take control.
Like Article.
Love this. Your information is so helpful and very interesting. Please feel free ti email me. Thank you for this.
I only have one problem wit this info tell me how to get my punani to stop wanting one cock although it was d sweetest I’ve ever had in my entire life
I love your info just tell me one ting how to make my punani stop wanting one cock although its d best I’ve ever had and can’t forget need some help with dat
it is not the punani that desire that one cock, it is the mind. punani will be satisfy getting any good cock
pretty straight forward.
Grazie
very informative. Thank you
Love these, why do some women have to concentrate to cum
This is valuable information and advise for every woman!
Wow great stuff I had to share it with my wife. I learned a few things that I didn’t know before.
I do not agree with #11
A healthy vagina does not have an offensive odour. Fishy odour is offensive. See your gynaecologist.
The writer was using an anology … not be taken literally
Read #11 again. The article never said it should be fishy.
I found this article, to very informative. Thanks and keep bringing more articles regarding women.
I love squirting!! aka female ejaculation it’s hands down the most pleasurable of sexual experiences! I’m used to it now but practice, with your partner or your toys, makes perfect
As for painful sex, i experienced it right from the start and it turns out i had an ovarian cyst. Surgery got it removed but it’s a common problem with women. Fibroids etc. Go get checked. Now, i can actually feel pleasured during intercourse. No more pain 😉
Alot was learnt very informative. 😉
Thank you for this bit of info really I was clueless about most of the things I just read about!
Here is another point that should be mentioned: The vulva and the crevices and folds of the vulva needs to be washed and cleaned well otherwise it produces a foul odor. Many time the bad odor that comes from your private parts are not from your Vagina but from the lack of good hygiene to the vulva (the external parts). Any warm moist place, especially with the folds and crevices the vulva has, is a nidus for bacterial growth, which is what produces the stink that comes from lack of proper hygiene. So, just as much as you wash your underarm and your behind, make sure you wash your Vulva.
Very Interesting/informative article..Thanks
This is great but as a man there as some bits that I wish I could un-read….for instance whenever I hear the term ‘vaginal discharge’ it comes back to me why many men avoid cunnilingus. Great article for women but for men it takes away some of the fun ;->
When having sex iam a fraid to act back like doing action
I love to read more about this I am a Jamaican living in the States for Thirty six years
So what does the length of time you’ve been living in the States have to do with the price of fish.
Ladonna, that is so funny.. honestly can’t stop laughing right now 🙂
Very good article. Thanks for the information.
Je ss curieux
Very interesting info
thank you i learnt alot vagina
Very informative
This is very informative and interesting. This God-ordained and most precious gift should be treasured and enjoyed in the way God planned it-marriage
LOL ok… but no.
Very Educational and informative. Things I did’nt know. What a piece of article.
Just like what I read
Extremely happy the creator gave us such a blessing just above the knees…totally within our control. Love the article
Sorry but as far as I know it is just below the waist.
You seem to be lost pal ,it,s between the legs
Information was very explicit n informative. Keep educating women about their body.
I would like to know more about the vigiana,stuff
Interesting
These things are very true especially
These things are really true especially #11
My penis got hard reading articles about a girls pussy. Is that normal?
I am happy to know about this Punani, so here am i asking my man since he is a caribbean man about Punani.
This is an interesting read about Punani appearance and the effects of pilates: http://www.findingmefindingyou.co.uk/pilates-for-your-punani/
love this article very informative
That great info. Just share it with my friends too .
I am very pleased and happy that someone is actually taking the time out to inform us women about our most blest and powerful organ on our bodies.
Funny post! Fyi g-spots don’t exist
http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/5947930
Sorry to learn that you’ve not found yours, my sister – but don’t give up the search – the find is worth all the effort.
This article was really informative.
Excellent Read
This is great, thank you! But the info on ejaculation isn’t right. There are no conclusive studies on female ejaculate, there have hardly been any serious ones, but it is NOT pee. Even if it seems to be (clear, lots of it) and has a slight smell of urine, it isn’t urine. Those studies that have been done say it contains a small percentage of urine but also has a number of other substances in it and is a different excretion produced in a different place. It isn’t pee. This is a myth. But I like that you said go ahead, let loose! Yes!
Very informative,
GREAT ARTICLE AND INFORMATION……THANKS FOR SHARING, I LEARN A LOT!!!…….THUMBS UP!!!
Clear, concise, simple, even amusing….very well done. All women should read this.
And to think I knew it all….yes I studied nook and cranny. Thanks for the info
educate our women am a kenyan
Very interesting, and informative. The reading finished to soon. Looking forward for more on this article.
Thanks very much.
Thanks for the information. My kids mom went out and came back very wet down there, I said what happened. Her response was I went and use the rest room before I leave his house. Just to add she gets that wet so fast before sex.
Very interesting article,I remember getting wet just thinking about sex, but its true as I got older it’s not happening anymore,he still love it but I want to know how can I get that natural wetness back or is it gone for good???do I have to keep ky jelly and coconut oil around forever! Lol
Very priceless informations. God bless.
Very informative.Thanks much, i learn a lot today.
A very interesting article….
very imformative wold like info to subscribe