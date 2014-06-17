20 Things Every Caribbean Woman Should Know About Her Punani

117 (1)

  1. While men do pee out of the penis, women do not pee out of the punani. Know your anatomy. There are three holes and countless other sexy structures. Find your way around on the Pretty Pink Punani Tour. Get a hand mirror and go to town.
  2. The punani or the more correct Vagina, doesn’t connect to your lung. If you lose something in there, don’t worry. Reach in all the way and pull it out. Do not- I repeat- do not, go hunting for whatever you’ve lost with a pair of plyers. If you think you put something in there and you can’t find it, chances are good that it’s simply not there. Think of your vagina as being like a sock. If you lose a banana in a sock…it stays in the sock.
  3. Yes, it’s true- your vagina can fall out. Not to belabor the sock metaphor, but it can turn inside out just like a worn out sweat sock and hang between your legs as you get older. But don’t fret- this condition- called pelvic prolapse- can be fixed.
  4. There’s no such thing as being revirginized. Once you lose it, it’s gone. Just so you know.
  5. You can catch sexually transmitted diseases even if you use a condom. Sorry to break it to you, but skin of the vulva can still touch infectious skin of the scrotum- and BAM! Warts. Herpes. Molluscum contagiosum. So pick your partners carefully.
  6. The vagina is like a bicep. Use it or lose it. If you don’t have a partner, pick up a battery-operated boyfriend to help keep things healthy as you age. But don’t worry- it’s usually not an issue until after menopause, when fragile vaginal tissue can scar and shrink. If properly tended, your vagina will be able to pleasure you until the day you leave this life.
  7. Every vulva is different and special. Some lips hang down. Some are tucked up neatly inside. All are beautiful. Don’t even think about labiaplasty or “vaginal rejuvenation surgery.” You’re perfect just the way you are.
  8. Most women don’t have orgasms from intercourse alone. The clitoris is where the action is. Most women who do orgasm during sex have figured out how to hit the sweet spot, either from positioning or from direct stimulation of the clitoris with fingers. Use of sexual equipment and sex toys can help women reach a satisfying orgasm, which is why at loveballs they produce a range of helpful sex toys that can make your sexual experience even better. Vibrators are also an extremely popular toy used by women to achieve a heavenly orgasm; women who enjoy exploring their bodies to see what gets them going in the bedroom often look towards the internet to find the best selection of vibrators for stimulation.
  9. If you’re hunting for your G Spot, be patient. Stimulating this area usually requires more time and deeper stimulation than most people think. Try using a finger in a “come hither” motion to stimulate the front wall of the vagina, where the G spot lives. If you can’t find it, don’t worry. You’re not alone. Many can’t- and it’s definitely not critical to having a fulfilling romp in the hay. If you’re not quite at the stage of being ready for intimacy with a partner, VR Porn Movies is as close to an approximation as you’re going to get without doing the real thing.
  10. Pleasurable sex is your birthright, and painful sex is NOT normal. 20 million women suffer from painful sex and most never seek help. (If you’re one of these women, get help here.) Sex should only be for pleasure. Luckily, the Slixa New Orleans escorts can’t get enough of it.
  11. The vagina doesn’t need to be douched. As Eve Ensler says, “”My vagina doesn’t need to be cleaned up. It smells good already. Don’t try to decorate. Don’t believe him when he tells you it smells like rose petals when it’s supposed to smell like pussy. That’s what they’re doing – trying to clean it up, make it smell like bathroom spray or a garden. All those douche sprays – floral, berry, rain. I don’t want my pussy to smell like rain. All cleaned up like washing a fish after you cook it. I want to taste the fish. That’s why I ordered it.” Amen, sister.
  12. The only cancer a Pap smear screens for is cervical cancer. It doesn’t check your ovaries, your uterus, or your colon.
  13. How much vaginal discharge you make varies widely. Some normal, healthy women spew loads of discharge and need to wear panty liners every day. Others are bone dry. As long as you are not at risk of STD’s and you have no itching, burning, or odor, you’re probably just fine. If in doubt, see your gynecologist.
  14. Menstrual blood is supposed to clot, so don’t freak out. Usually, what you think are clots are just pieces of uterine lining. As long as you’re not losing too much blood, small clots during your period need not concern you. Clots are just nature’s way of keeping you from bleeding too much. Blood is supposed to clot. It’s when the clots are large or you start to hemorrhage that we start to worry.
  15. Lots of vaginas need help lubing up during sex, especially as you get older. Don’t be afraid to slick on some lubricant like K-Y Jelly or Astroglide (coconut oil is a great natural lubricant, but don’t blame me if you find yourself hankering for a post-coital macaroon).
  16. Vaginal farts (some call them “queefs” or “varts”) happen to almost all women at one time or another, especially during sex or other forms of exercise. Don’t be embarrassed. You’re perfectly normal.
  17. Vaginas stretch out when you have babies vaginally. It’s natural but it can leave you feeling a bit loosey goosey. Kegel exercises (contracting the muscles of the vagina) really do help. To do them, practice stopping the stream of urine when you pee. There- that’s the muscle! Now contract and relax it 10 X for three or more sets several times per day.
  18. Some women do ejaculate during orgasm, but you’re normal if you don’t. The controversial “female ejaculation” most likely represents 2 different phenomena. If it’s a small amount of milky fluid, it likely comes from the paraurethral glands inside the urethra. If it’s a cup, it’s probably pee. Many times, it may be a little bit of both. But don’t stress out about peeing on yourself. Put a towel under you and surrender to the experience.
  19. Sex shouldn’t hurt, but it does for many women. If you’re one of those women, see your doctor. So many women are too embarrassed to say anything, so they suffer in silence. There are things we can do to help.
  20. Safe sex (or even just orgasm alone) is good for you. Benefits include lowering your risk of heart disease and stroke,[i] reducing your risk of breast cancer,[ii] blostering your immune system,[iii] helping you sleep,[iv] making you appear more youthful,[v] improving your fitness,[vi] Regulating menstrual cycles, [vii][viii] relieving menstrual cramps,[ix] relieving chronic pain,[x][xi][xii] reducing the risk of depression,[xiii]lowering stress levels,[xiv][xv] and improving self esteem.[xvi] So go at it, girlfriends!

111 Comments on 20 Things Every Caribbean Woman Should Know About Her Punani

  2. Shamar Lester // June 17, 2014 at 7:46 pm //

    I like this article

  3. lourdes clement // June 17, 2014 at 8:00 pm //

    why do some woman get wet faster than otherders

  4. Ms . Jay // June 17, 2014 at 10:12 pm //

    Thanks for your information…… I have a question where can I talk to someone?

  5. serena lopez // June 18, 2014 at 1:02 am //

    This is very edifying. Oh my

  6. Hepburn Davis // June 18, 2014 at 1:08 am //

    Well stated, to the point and funny. Pun anti is fun!

  7. weeyno // June 18, 2014 at 5:20 am //

    …and your punany is yours to be enjoyed with who you want and when you want within the law. dont let anybody force you or feel obligated for favors… punany run tings, tings dont run it!!!

  8. S hicks // June 18, 2014 at 9:19 am //

    This what many need to hear. Thanks!

  9. Shakwana // June 18, 2014 at 10:15 am //

    Is it natural to want fucking every chance u get

  10. Mag // June 18, 2014 at 2:16 pm //

    Seriously, shame on you for making virginity something of any importance. Virginity is an archaic notion that women should abstain from sex just so no man will think her impure. It’s a misogynist concept which negates all homosexual relations as invalid and quite frankly telling girls it’s something they should value and treasure so they can one day do honor to their future husband is extremely damaging and idiotic.

  11. Christine WorrEll // June 18, 2014 at 2:16 pm //

    Ȋ̝̊ŧ is funny .A̶̲̥̅̊₪D̶̲̥̅̊ eduCational I enjoy reading

  12. jonnell // June 18, 2014 at 2:16 pm //

    Sometimes it pain when I’m having sex with my bf. And say we go for a second round it very hard to go in and a little dry

    • jjohn // September 22, 2014 at 12:24 am //

      he should try foreplaying with you if that happens cause it is sex the area suppose to be wet to create easier access,dryness can hurt you and your partner damaging your vagina and bruising the penis.

    • raju // October 16, 2014 at 9:47 am //

      foreplay….its very useful….my gf hade same problame when we had sex earlier.but its not a promlem nw.before u go for the second round just holt ur bf s panis gently keep shaking it 10 to 15 mins….nd tell ur boyfriend to put his finger inside ur vagina nd do the action for the same way until you feel that boh of you are wet eogh….and enjoy ur second round …..

  13. Ayana Gale // June 18, 2014 at 3:04 pm //

    Very interesting read.
    Thank you.

  14. Arlene Johnston // June 18, 2014 at 4:06 pm //

    This was completely educative. There were some things there that I didn’t know and was glad to know and some things that i pretty much had figured out and you’ve further verified. All in all, I that all women should know this stuff.

  15. Donella // June 18, 2014 at 4:55 pm //

    What is the fluids that comes from squirting?? Is it pee?

    • c persaud // July 14, 2014 at 4:23 am //

      no its not pee… even if u empty your bladder before sex you will squirt cups of fluid that do not stain or smell…. thats if your lucky enough to b able to squirt

    • Dellykat // July 17, 2014 at 3:34 pm //

      Squirting and peeing is different…your pee comes through the ureter and when you squirt…it’s a different hole…not every woman can do that! It’s just natural body fluids…more like water.

  17. lorna // June 18, 2014 at 5:25 pm //

    I read and it was to no about your body

  18. Pabz // June 18, 2014 at 5:31 pm //

    Is it normal for a punani to bleed during sex, when you havent had sex for a while?

  19. Palesa Lam // June 18, 2014 at 6:46 pm //

    Intersting, some of the info I knew and some I didnt

  21. Louri // June 18, 2014 at 10:06 pm //

    Very informative indeed

  22. Andrea // June 18, 2014 at 10:12 pm //

    interesting facts

  23. Eunice // June 19, 2014 at 1:52 am //

    Very educational

  24. Rebekah Downey // June 19, 2014 at 3:25 am //

    I asked my doctor about the pain I feel when having sex, and she was useless. She checked for about 1 minute and saw nothing physically wrong with me, so she told me she didn’t know why I was having pain. I’ve been told it could be psychological, but I can’t recall any traumatic sexual experiences from my childhood or my past that would explain this phenomenon. It would be nice if someone could give me some kind of explanation for it.

    • Theresa // June 22, 2014 at 4:12 am //

      My daughter who is 35 years had that problem, finally after years she found out that her uterus was infected. they wanted to take out her uterus, but she said no, that she didn’t want any man banging around in an empty vessel. I don’t know how that feels. I go to an Indian obgyn. They are more sympathetic I go to the Indian male for Internal medicine, I find them upfront and honest,

    • Tony // October 27, 2014 at 6:06 am //

      it means you are not relaxed, and neither are you lubricated, perhaps your lover needs to give more attention, foreplay is very important, especially in your case, where you seem to be tensing-up through anxious apprehension for one reason or another, this can spasm the vaginal “muscles”, making penetration more forceful than it should be, and paining you in the process.

  25. Noel // June 19, 2014 at 3:38 am //

    Hi great advice for women as a man I learn from this as one day I may love again thanks….

  26. kaydian // June 19, 2014 at 3:56 am //

    Am dry as chip during sexual intercourse what is the problem

  27. candis imhotep // June 19, 2014 at 10:09 am //

    Omg I didn’t kw a lot n u guys really help wt all ur information. I didn’t kw ur vagina fart I never experience it. Thnks guys

    • Theresa // June 22, 2014 at 4:44 am //

      Sometimes it farts multiple times in one session.I tell men that thats Leutralizingsing fluid and its rewetting my vagina, and sometimes there are air bubbles that pop.Its because of you babe, the movements.

  28. Jan phillips // June 19, 2014 at 2:08 pm //

    Exclusive to Caribbean, nah, to any females… But love the way you written it, makes a lot of sense.

  29. kendra prosper // June 19, 2014 at 2:15 pm //

    very interesting info, I am one of those highly nature filled women and having this education explains so much of my concerns and questions I had in mind to me. I would love to learn more.

  30. kendra prosper // June 19, 2014 at 2:20 pm //

    Also I get wet fast and its drippy, I find I tend to know how to please myself better than the opposite sex but I still care for the caressing, kissing etc. I honestly still don’t think I have experienced real Sexuality, in order for me to release with penetration I have to assume a position to make it happen, I have to take control.

  31. Barbara Giwa // June 19, 2014 at 2:30 pm //

    Like Article.

  32. Lisa Graf // June 19, 2014 at 2:41 pm //

    Love this. Your information is so helpful and very interesting. Please feel free ti email me. Thank you for this.

  33. pixie Bertrand // June 19, 2014 at 2:59 pm //

    I only have one problem wit this info tell me how to get my punani to stop wanting one cock although it was d sweetest I’ve ever had in my entire life

  34. pixie Bertrand // June 19, 2014 at 3:03 pm //

    I love your info just tell me one ting how to make my punani stop wanting one cock although its d best I’ve ever had and can’t forget need some help with dat

  35. prue // June 19, 2014 at 3:25 pm //

    pretty straight forward.
    Grazie

  36. Nicole // June 19, 2014 at 3:31 pm //

    very informative. Thank you

  37. amanda reid // June 19, 2014 at 7:26 pm //

    Love these, why do some women have to concentrate to cum

  38. Itlouise // June 19, 2014 at 11:02 pm //

    This is valuable information and advise for every woman!

  39. jonah // June 20, 2014 at 1:11 am //

    Wow great stuff I had to share it with my wife. I learned a few things that I didn’t know before.

  40. Sandy // June 23, 2014 at 11:44 am //

    I do not agree with #11
    A healthy vagina does not have an offensive odour. Fishy odour is offensive. See your gynaecologist.

  41. muriel // June 29, 2014 at 4:22 pm //

    I found this article, to very informative. Thanks and keep bringing more articles regarding women.

  42. Shirelle Fletcha // June 29, 2014 at 10:19 pm //

    I love squirting!! aka female ejaculation it’s hands down the most pleasurable of sexual experiences! I’m used to it now but practice, with your partner or your toys, makes perfect

  43. donna // July 17, 2014 at 3:11 am //

    As for painful sex, i experienced it right from the start and it turns out i had an ovarian cyst. Surgery got it removed but it’s a common problem with women. Fibroids etc. Go get checked. Now, i can actually feel pleasured during intercourse. No more pain 😉

  44. Sexy C // July 18, 2014 at 3:56 pm //

    Alot was learnt very informative. 😉

  45. Sherly // September 20, 2014 at 12:57 pm //

    Thank you for this bit of info really I was clueless about most of the things I just read about!

  46. Doctor Know // September 24, 2014 at 4:31 pm //

    Here is another point that should be mentioned: The vulva and the crevices and folds of the vulva needs to be washed and cleaned well otherwise it produces a foul odor. Many time the bad odor that comes from your private parts are not from your Vagina but from the lack of good hygiene to the vulva (the external parts). Any warm moist place, especially with the folds and crevices the vulva has, is a nidus for bacterial growth, which is what produces the stink that comes from lack of proper hygiene. So, just as much as you wash your underarm and your behind, make sure you wash your Vulva.

  47. Yvonne browne // October 1, 2014 at 12:06 pm //

    Very Interesting/informative article..Thanks

  48. Gav // October 2, 2014 at 8:25 pm //

    This is great but as a man there as some bits that I wish I could un-read….for instance whenever I hear the term ‘vaginal discharge’ it comes back to me why many men avoid cunnilingus. Great article for women but for men it takes away some of the fun ;->

  49. annie // October 4, 2014 at 1:14 am //

    When having sex iam a fraid to act back like doing action

  50. Sandra S // October 4, 2014 at 11:19 pm //

    I love to read more about this I am a Jamaican living in the States for Thirty six years

  51. Sheila Lee-Payne // October 7, 2014 at 4:13 pm //

    Very good article. Thanks for the information.

  54. nadine bartholomew // October 10, 2014 at 4:31 am //

    thank you i learnt alot vagina

  55. peter brown // October 10, 2014 at 9:11 pm //

    Very informative

  56. peter brown // October 10, 2014 at 9:34 pm //

    This is very informative and interesting. This God-ordained and most precious gift should be treasured and enjoyed in the way God planned it-marriage

  57. L // October 12, 2014 at 10:56 pm //

    Very Educational and informative. Things I did’nt know. What a piece of article.

  58. Neo makamohelo // October 15, 2014 at 8:01 pm //

    Just like what I read

  59. more // October 19, 2014 at 12:51 am //

    Extremely happy the creator gave us such a blessing just above the knees…totally within our control. Love the article

  60. Shana // October 19, 2014 at 12:32 pm //

    Information was very explicit n informative. Keep educating women about their body.

  61. Daphnee bastien // February 1, 2015 at 10:23 pm //

    I would like to know more about the vigiana,stuff

  62. Moneik Mattis // February 4, 2015 at 1:29 am //

    Interesting

  63. shan // February 7, 2015 at 3:11 am //

    These things are very true especially

  64. shan // February 7, 2015 at 3:17 am //

    These things are really true especially #11

  65. Rick // February 11, 2015 at 4:43 am //

    My penis got hard reading articles about a girls pussy. Is that normal?

  66. t // March 10, 2015 at 3:01 am //

    I am happy to know about this Punani, so here am i asking my man since he is a caribbean man about Punani.

  67. findingmeyou // March 12, 2015 at 6:54 pm //

    This is an interesting read about Punani appearance and the effects of pilates: http://www.findingmefindingyou.co.uk/pilates-for-your-punani/

  69. Shanice // March 15, 2015 at 3:35 am //

    That great info. Just share it with my friends too .

  70. md1 // March 18, 2015 at 3:28 pm //

    I am very pleased and happy that someone is actually taking the time out to inform us women about our most blest and powerful organ on our bodies.

  72. Karema // May 7, 2015 at 1:51 am //

    This article was really informative.

  74. Babs // May 31, 2015 at 1:28 am //

    This is great, thank you! But the info on ejaculation isn’t right. There are no conclusive studies on female ejaculate, there have hardly been any serious ones, but it is NOT pee. Even if it seems to be (clear, lots of it) and has a slight smell of urine, it isn’t urine. Those studies that have been done say it contains a small percentage of urine but also has a number of other substances in it and is a different excretion produced in a different place. It isn’t pee. This is a myth. But I like that you said go ahead, let loose! Yes!

  76. JUNE REID // June 10, 2015 at 5:33 am //

    GREAT ARTICLE AND INFORMATION……THANKS FOR SHARING, I LEARN A LOT!!!…….THUMBS UP!!!

  77. Julia Kovach // June 10, 2015 at 10:37 pm //

    Clear, concise, simple, even amusing….very well done. All women should read this.

  78. Tony B // June 27, 2015 at 3:59 pm //

    And to think I knew it all….yes I studied nook and cranny. Thanks for the info

  79. Fredie Mwitah // July 1, 2015 at 10:56 pm //

    educate our women am a kenyan

  80. Hadassa K // July 4, 2015 at 2:44 am //

    Very interesting, and informative. The reading finished to soon. Looking forward for more on this article.
    Thanks very much.

  81. tony p // August 28, 2015 at 6:31 pm //

    Thanks for the information. My kids mom went out and came back very wet down there, I said what happened. Her response was I went and use the rest room before I leave his house. Just to add she gets that wet so fast before sex.

  82. tanya // August 30, 2015 at 10:14 pm //

    Very interesting article,I remember getting wet just thinking about sex, but its true as I got older it’s not happening anymore,he still love it but I want to know how can I get that natural wetness back or is it gone for good???do I have to keep ky jelly and coconut oil around forever! Lol

  83. Miiss Mention // August 31, 2015 at 2:02 pm //

    Very priceless informations. God bless.

  84. Pauline // September 1, 2015 at 9:54 pm //

    Very informative.Thanks much, i learn a lot today.

  85. Mar Mad // September 15, 2015 at 8:52 am //

    A very interesting article….

  86. jahnny gayle // September 29, 2015 at 1:33 am //

    very imformative wold like info to subscribe

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2022 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)