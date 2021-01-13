2 Persons Seriously ill, As SVG Records 155 Local COVID Cases

News Admin — January 12, 2021

St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday, January 12 confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases, all of whom are nationals with no history of recent travel.

A release from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said there are now 155 local cases under investigation. One hundred and six persons have recovered and 178 remain active. A total of 284 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative tests.

There are currently six COVID-19 patients admitted for care. Four are assessed as stable and two as seriously ill.

“The basic public health measures of mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene and compliance with quarantine and isolation remain extremely critical to reducing the risk of contracting and spreading the virus which causes COVID-19,” the release said.