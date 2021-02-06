2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Montserrat
February 6, 20210
The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) today confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Montserrat.
One case is an imported case. This individual arrived on island from Canada on January 26, 2021 and subsequently developed symptoms while in quarantine. The other case is locally transmitted and is linked to the imported case. Both individuals are currently isolated at their homes.
