2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Montserrat

February 6, 2021

February 6, 20210

The Ministry of Health and Social Services  (MoHSS) today confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Montserrat. 

One case is an imported case.  This individual arrived on island from Canada on January 26, 2021 and subsequently developed symptoms while in quarantine.  The other case is locally transmitted and is linked to the imported case.   Both individuals are currently isolated at their homes. 

