2 MONTH ANNIVERSARY OF ST.KITTS OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY’S WITHDRAWAL OF FRIVOLOUS ELECTION PETITIONS . TEAM UNITY VICTORY REMAINS ONE OF THE MOST IMPRESSIVE IN ST.KITTS–NEVIS HISTORY

Friday October 2nd marks the 2 month Anniversary of the withdrawal of all six petitions filed by the Opposition St.Kitts-Nevis Labour party against the legitimicacy of the June 5th 2020 General Elections. Following several weeks of delays and adjournments requested and preicipitated by the Opposition legal team notices were officially filed at the court on July 31st, 2020, indicating that the frivolous election petitions of all six of the losing Opposition SKN Labour Party Candidstes were being officially Withdrawn .

The Team Unity and their Legal Team always maintained that the election petitions filed by the Dr. Denzil Douglas led Labour Party candidates were frivolous and vexatious and ought to be struck out.

After begging for weeks to contend with their flawed petitions, Attorneys Sylvester Anthony and Angelina Sookoo Bobb sought to withdraw the six petitions filed by Terrance Drew, Marcella Liburd, Konris Maynard, Leon Natta, Steve Wrensford and Kenneth Douglas.

Two observer groups covering the June 5th Elections described the elections has a free and fair expression of the will of the people. One group was drawn from the main civil society organizations in the country, (Chamber of Industry & Commerce, Evangelical Association and Christian Council), and another from CARICOM, which is a political grouping representing governments across the Caribbean.

They, in their reports, classified the election as an expression of the will of the people of St. Kitts & Nevis.

The local NGO group also categorized the voting process was “free and fair, and free from fear.”

They noted that the activities on polling day “met the commitments and standards which have come to be expected and associated with democratic elections for the process to be described as free and fair and free from fear.”

They also reported that voters were “deeply committed to casting their votes” and the polling was conducted in “an atmosphere of peace and non-violence.”

But they did express concerns over, what they called, several organizational and administrative deficiencies. However, their report qualified those concerns by stating that the cases did not impact the will of the majority of the electorate.

The SKN Labour Party suffered their worst election defeat arguably in the partys 80 year history having won just two seats and losing the West BASSETERRE seat which was won for the first time by a Candidate representing a party other than the SKNLP. Newcomer Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett soundly defeated Labour incumbent Konris Maynard in what is a most historic victory not only in that constituency but also nationally with the Team Unity coalition grabbing all but 2 seats in the National Assembly.