$2.2 MILLION IN STIMULUS PAYMENTS TO BE MADE AVAILABLE BY END OF THE WORK DAY TODAY, WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 22, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Ministry of Finance has completed the necessary work and instructions have been given by the Accountant General to commence the processing of funds totaling $2.2 million to be paid to approved applicants under the Income Support Programme.



This means that by the end of the work day today, Wednesday, September 22, more than two thousand (2,000) applicants would have received their second installment of the $1,000 monthly stipend as part of the Income Support Programme, which is one of the main components of the Government’s second stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris in July.



This week’s payments will bring the total payout to date under this initiative to $4.3 million.



Additionally, the Ministry of Finance is continuing to process applications that were received by or on the deadline date of September 15. Further payments will subsequently be made in due course to additional qualifying applicants.