18 OF 19 CONFIRMED CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS RECOVERED

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on October 9, 2020 in St.Kitts-Nevis // 0 Comments

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, US January 29, 2020. Photo: Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via Reuters

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 08, 2020 (SKNIS): Of the 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in St. Kitts and Nevis, 18 have recovered, says Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, while speaking at the October 07 National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) COVID-19 Weekly Briefing.

This means at present there is only one active case, said Dr. Laws. She added that the patient is stable and recovering nicely.

St. Kitts and Nevis has continued testing its nationals who would have returned from hot spots and any suspected cases. To date 2,586 persons have been tested with 2452 being negative. One hundred and fifteen results are pending.

Between April 24 and October 07, 2020, the total number of national returning to the Federation was 435, said Dr. Laws.

Within the CARICOM Member States there have been 42, 217 confirmed cases with 28,855 recoveries and 831 deaths, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2020 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)