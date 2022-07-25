While congratulating, PM Harris, through his social media, expressed, “Many congratulations to Candace Warner.”

July 25, 2022

PM Harris congratulates Candance Warner- First African female to lead St Kitts Marriott Beach Club

St Kits and Nevis: Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris extended warm greetings and best wishes to Candace Warner Shoy- First Black, Local Women promoted General Manager of the Marriott St Kitts Beach Club.

While congratulating, PM Harris, through his social media, expressed, “Many congratulations to Candace Warner.”

The Marriott St. Kitts Beach Club has pledged to build as diverse an organization as possible. On Saturday, 23rd July, 2022, Candace made history when she was announced as the company’s new general manager.

Candace is the first female of African descent to lead the Marriott Beach Club in the entire Caribbean region. Candace’s appointment makes history in the St. Kitts hospitality industry and sets a significant example for many the men and especially women who are interested in tourism and hospitality. The hard work, leadership, and record of achievement throughout her long career at the Marriott is remarkable.

I am excited and eager for the opportunity to undertake this new role,” Candace said.

“My goal is to build for the long term, developing a forward-thinking, collaborative, creative resort operation made up of incredibly talented, dedicated and supportive staff who have, over the last few years, worked hard to secure the company’s success. “

A graduate of the University of the West Indies, Candace broke into the hospitality industry in 2006. Candace has an extensive background as an executive. She has 16 years of experience in the hotel sector beginning as the Sales Coordinator. Her career has evolved with various roles of progressive responsibility including positions such as Marketing Supervisor, Front Office and Activities Manager and most recently Operations Manager.

Candace assumed the role of Operations Manager in 2014, where she provided leadership and guidance to managers, supervisors as well as associates. Her efforts throughout her years have been reflected in the increase Guest Satisfaction Survey Scores and Engagement Scores for the resort. Throughout her career, Candace has proven to be a collaborative, detail oriented, team focused leader, who focuses on consistently developing her managers and associates to maximize their own potential.

Perfectly located on the enchanting island of the twin-island Fedeartion, Marriott’s St. Kitts Beach Club is a magnificent and breathtaking oceanfront vacation ownership resort with premium, amenities and spacious accommodations.

Related