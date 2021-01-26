17 New Local COVID-19 Cases Recorded In St Vincent

News Admin — January 25, 2021

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Monday, confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases, all of which are nationals detected during contact tracing and screening.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said there are now 622 local cases of COVID-19, the majority of whom are linked to various clusters.

The new cases bring to 608 the number of active cases of the viral illness in the country. Two persons have died and 153 persons have recovered, for a total of 763 cases reported in the country since March 2020.

NEMO said all positive cases will remain isolated until cleared.

“All close contacts of positive cases, should contact the flu clinic in their district to arrange testing. These close or primary contacts must remain in their place of quarantine until receipt of their results.“All residents of and visitors to St. Vincent and the Grenadines are reminded of the importance of consistently wearing facial coverings to protect themselves from being infected with the virus which causes COVID-19,” NEMO said.