PM HARRIS HIGHLIGHTS ROLE OF WOMEN IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19, AND THE REBUILDING OF THE FEDERATION’S ECONOMY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 08, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – As the global community pauses to reflect on the role of women in our communities on International Women’s Day today, March 08, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has attributed the country’s successful handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in part to the strong leadership of a number of women in the Federation.

In an address to mark the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Harris said he is proud to lead a Government that is committed to true equality for women here in St. Kitts and Nevis and throughout the world.

The prime minister said, “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were more jobs and more opportunities for women here in St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly for our young women. Indeed, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic there were more women in the workplace than at any time in our recent history. We have created those jobs and those opportunities before – and we will do it again.”

The theme for this year’s UN International Women’s Day is “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.”

Prime Minister Harris said this theme aptly reflects what is happening here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I say to the global community, you only need to look at St Kitts and Nevis to see women’s leadership in action, and to see the strong results that it has been delivering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Health Minister is a woman. Our Chief Medical Officer is a woman. Our Financial Secretary is a woman. Our Cabinet Secretary is a woman. Our Chief Personnel Officer is a woman. Permanent Secretaries in Health, Tourism, Sports, Culture, ICT, Talent Development and Entrepreneurship, Sustainable Development, Legal Affairs, etc. are all women. Most of our Ambassadors are women. It is their tireless efforts, their skill and determination that have been steadily taking us through this COVID-19 crisis, and onward to a stronger, safer future,” Dr. Harris added.

The honourable prime minister noted that his Team Unity-led administration has always been and will remain committed to equality and equity for all.

“On this International Women’s Day, I make this commitment, as your Prime Minister and as a father of two daughters. As we rebuild our Federation post COVID-19, it will be an equal future. It will be a future that draws on the talent, the experience, and the ambition of our strong and capable women here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”