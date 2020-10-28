16-year-old arrested for murder of La Grange businesswoman

By Editor On Oct 27, 2020

The police have arrested a 16-year-old for the murder of 86-year-old Bibi Ramjit, a businesswoman of La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The teen is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Ramjit was on Sunday afternoon found dead in her home with her hands and feet tied.

Police Monday morning said the woman lived alone at 63 La Grange Old Road in the upper flat of her grocery shop. She was killed sometime between 15:00h and 17:00h.

She was discovered by a 59-year-old farmer of Schoonard, WBD who went to buy eddoes and returned an hour later to pay her.

The man raised an alarm and the Police was summoned to the scene. The Police checked the body was examined for any marks of violence but said they found none.