15 IMMIGRANTS IN CUSTODY AFTER DINGHY DOCKS AT GALLOWS BAY IN NEVIS



Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 05, 2023 (RSCNPF): Fifteen (15) individuals were taken into custody following a report made to the Police about a boat coming ashore at Gallows Bay, Nevis.



The report was received on February 03, 2023, at about 6 p.m. The information given also stated that two males came out of the boat and were walking towards Bath Village.



Officers from The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and The St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department responded. The two males were found in Bath Village and were stopped and questioned. It was revealed that the men were nationals of Dominica and Haiti. It was also revealed that they arrived on a motor vessel that was anchored off the coast in the Gallows Bay area. They made their way to the shore using a dinghy. Officers accompanied the men to the vessel where they found thirteen (13) nationals of Haiti – ten (10) adults and three (3) juveniles – onboard. They were all detained by the Police pending further investigations.