14th COVID-19 related death recorded in BVI

48-year-old male who died overnight, July 17, 2021, is latest fatality

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI – The Ministry of Health and Social Development is reporting that one additional person has died from COVID-19 related complications according to the latest update for today Saturday, July 17, 2021.

The individual has been revealed as a 48-year-old male who died in the overnight hours.

Just last evening, July 16, 2021, Premier and Minister of Finance, Hon Andrew A. Fahie (R1) had confirmed 13 deaths which included the previously unreported death of a 76-year-old female who died on July 14.

The Health Ministry confirmed that five of the COVID-related deaths in the latest stats have happened in the last two days alone.

