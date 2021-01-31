14 new cases of COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda

January 31, 20212

(Dashboard Update for January 31, 2021)

The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed fourteen new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Saturday 30th January 2021.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Saturday 30th January 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, an additional ten samples were processed by CARPHA increasing their total from forty-four to fifty-four samples while one hundred and twenty-three samples were processed by MSJMC which increased the overall pending results from one hundred and sixty-seven to one hundred and seventy-seven samples in total.

Of the one hundred and twenty-three samples processed by MSJMC, one hundred and nineteen were negative and four positive while of the fifty-four processed by CARPHA, forty-four were negative and ten positive.

Two of the cases are imported and twelve non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

Meanwhile, two new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and seventy-seven. Three additional persons have been hospitalized bringing that total to seventeen.

There are three hundred and twelve samples pending.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is two hundred and thirty-four (234); which is inclusive of fifty-one (51) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.