14 new cases of COVID-19 in Antigua. 35 ACTIVE CASES

January 27, 20213

2021)

The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed fourteen new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Tuesday 26th January 2021.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard for Monday 25th January 2021 with the cut off time of 6pm, one hundred and thirty-one additional samples were processed by MSJMC and CARPHA increasing the pending results from zero to one hundred and thirty-one.

Of the seventy-three samples processed by MSJMC, sixty-nine were negative and four positive while of the fifty-eight processed by CARPHA, forty-eight were negative and ten positive.

Three of the new cases are imported while eleven are non-imported. Investigations have begun and contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

Meanwhile, four new recoveries have been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and seventy-four.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is two hundred and fifteen (215); which is inclusive of thirty-five (35) active cases.



Meanwhile, seven additional persons have been hospitalized and sixty-six samples are pending.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.