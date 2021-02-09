14 DAY LOCKDOWN ON MONTSERRAT STARTED 6:00p.m. SUNDAY FEBRUARY 7, 2021

Sunday February 7, 2021 – The Government of Montserrat has implemented a 14-day lock-down effective Sunday February 7, 2021 starting at 6:00p.m. and ending on Sunday February 21, 2021 at 5:00a.m.

The lockdown is among new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the island, as 4 active cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

During this period all schools, business places and Government offices must close and employees within the Public and Private Sectors should operate remotely where possible, except for essential service providers.

Supermarkets and other essential services will be allowed to open during the lockdown period and as such shopping hours will be allowed. The Government is therefore encouraging persons to avoid panic-buying at this time.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme will continue tomorrow (Monday February 8, 2021) and individuals are to attend to the clinics based on their pre-arranged appointments.

Further details will be outlined in the new S.R.O. which will be published today.