11 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS; ACTIVE CASES NOW STAND AT 265

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 20, 2021 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with eleven (11) positive results within the last 24 hours.

St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 451 as of Sunday 20th June, 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 341 with 265 active cases, 75 recovered cases, and one death. 326 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 15 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 19, 331 negative results.

The country’s vaccination programme has been making steady progress with 33,496 total doses administered representing 67.5 % of persons who have had at least the first dose as of Saturday 19th June, 2021. 11, 205 persons have received their second dose amounting to 33.9 percent. In order for herd immunity to be achieved 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated.