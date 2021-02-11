$10 MILLION FOR TERTIARY SCHOLARSHIPS IN 2021 ST. KITTS AND NEVIS GOVERNMENT CONTINUES ITS SUBSTANTIAL INVESTMENT IN THE EDUCATION OF THE NATION’S YOUTH.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 11, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Understanding that tertiary level education makes one of the greatest contributions to the Federation’s overall growth and development, the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration remains resolute in its commitment to assist its citizens and residents to pursue and achieve a higher education.

PrimeMinister Harris gave this reassurance when he addressed the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, February 10. At that ceremony, students of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Nevis Sixth Form College were presented with scholarships to continue their educational journey.

“Education is empowerment. The ability of a good education to lift people up and inspire those around them should not be underestimated,” said Prime Minister Harris in his remarks.

Theprime minister stated that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, should be able to access a high-quality education.

“For this reason, my Government has directly supported hundreds of students with their economic costs and other fees payable to Universities such as UWI, UVI, Monroe and other institutions around the world. These beneficiaries include national scholars and runners-up, teachers, and other civil servants and persons drawn from both the private and public sector,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Overthe last 5 years, the Team Unity administration invested over $50 million in the tertiary level education of hundreds of persons, including 50 teachers pursuing their master’s degree.

$10 million was budgeted for 2021 to help defray economic and other costs of students’ participation in tertiary level training at the University of the West Indies (UWI), University of the Virgin Islands (UVI), Monroe College, and others.

PrimeMinister Harris said this has been the strongest and most consistent support at the tertiary level ever provided, but noted that the Government cannot do it alone.

“An all-of-society approach is required. The private sector too must support education and training. We must continue to find other good and caring corporate and non-governmental citizens, in the same vein as Ross University. It is not just the wish, but a determined goal of my government, that the new legacy for successive generations of St. Kitts and Nevis, is that every child who has the capacity and the desire for tertiary education, is afforded the means or mechanism to achieve this. Let it be that none in St. Kitts and Nevis shall be denied,” the prime minister said.