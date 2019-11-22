$10 MILLION FOR AGRICULTURE AS PART OF ST.KITTS-NEVIS GOVERNMENT’S COVID-19 STIMULUS PACKAGE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 25, 2020 (SKNIS): To cushion the negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on the economy of St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that the government has injected ten million dollars into the agricultural sector and waived the water payments of farmers for six months as a measure to boost agricultural production.



Prime Minister Harris announced this during a press conference held at the Ocean Terrace Inn’s Conference Room on Tuesday, March 24,2020.



He highlighted that this injection will “boost the production of agriculture and ensure greater food security.”



The prime minister also noted that this sum of ten million dollars is a separate injection of money to the funds provided for in the 2020 Budget.



The honourable prime minister also said that “as we attempt to enhance the production of agriculture, water becomes critical.”



As such, he announced “A waiver of payments for the consumption of water by farmers for six months, April to September 2020.”



“To support their efforts of getting water on their farm, we have determined that the consumption of water will be free of charge for the period under consideration,” he said.



It is hoped than an initiative like this and others, can boost the production of fruits and vegetables in the Federation, which are needed to keep people healthy, the prime minister said.