10 CARIBBEAN/ CARICOM COUNTRIES LISTED ON CDC’S LEVEL 4 HIGH COVID RISK

There are 85 countries on the CDC Level 4 High COVID Risk List. 10 Caribbean CARICOM member states are on the list including associate caricom member the BVI . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the list and added nine nations to its list of international destinations with the highest COVID risk, including popular vacation spots in the Caribbean.

The CDC’s 4-level Travel Health Notice system is updated weekly and alerts travelers to health and safety threats across the globe, according to the agency’s website. Destinations are ranked from “Level 1 risk” to “Level 4 risk” based on reported coronavirus data.

The 10 CARIBBEAN Nations listed on the 85 Country LEVEL 4 List are

The Bahamas Belize Dominica Grenada Haiti Jamaica Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Suriname BVI

The “CDC uses COVID-19 data reported by the World Health Organization and other official sources to make determinations about [Travel Health Notice] levels,” the health agency’s website states. “If a destination does not provide data, their THN level is designated as ‘unknown’ and travelers are advised to follow THN Level 4 recommendations.”

The U.S. State Department also updated its list of places travelers should reconsider visiting, upgrading travel risk alerts for 10 countries including Slovenia, Serbia and Belize.