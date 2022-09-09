Former Prime Minister and Only Living National Hero of St. Kitts & Nevis, Right Excellent & Right Honourable Dr. Sir Kennedy A. Simonds pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II

It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Hers was a life of unwavering devotion to duty, not only to the United Kingdom, but equally so to Commonwealth of Nations including my own, St. Kitts & Nevis.

I am saddened by her passing which has closed the curtains on a transformative era that we may never again experience.

My wife, Lady Simmonds, joins me in extending heartfelt sympathies to Her Majesty’s family and the people of the United Kingdom. Our prayers remain with you during this time of sorrow.

Her Majesty’s reign was not only one of longevity, but also a hallmark of legendary public service, honour, distinction and humility.

Her Majesty’s last visit to St. Kitts & Nevis was in 1985, and as Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis then, I was impressed by her knowledge and the keen interest she showed in the development of my Caribbean nation.

I shall always remember our One-on-One conversations at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings. She reflected a deep and abiding devotion to the welfare of the people of the Commonwealth, especially the youth.

I extend best wishes to the new Monarch, King Charles III, as he embarks on a new journey as Head of State.

Right Excellent & Right Honourable

Dr. Sir Kennedy A. Simonds

Former Prime Minister, (1980-1995)

National Hero

St. Kitts & Nevis